Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (OLLI, DG, DLTR, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.24. Dollar General C is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.16. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.63.

Target Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.54, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 11.57.

