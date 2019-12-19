Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (OLLI, DG, TGT, DLTR, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.76. Following is Dollar General C with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.36. Target Corp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.53.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.13, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.24.

