Shares of Ollie'S Bargain Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (OLLI, DG, DLTR, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.91. Dollar General C is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.54. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.92.

Target Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.92, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.23.

