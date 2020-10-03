Shares of Ollie'S Bargain Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (OLLI, DG, DLTR, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.68. Dollar General C is next with a EV/Sales of 1.93. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.06.

Target Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 0.90, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.17.

