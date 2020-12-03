Shares of Dollar General C Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (DG, OLLI, DLTR, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Dollar General C ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.20. Ollie'S Bargain is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.08. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.56.

Target Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.15, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 6.65.

