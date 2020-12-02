Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Big Lots Inc in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (BIG, DLTR, TGT, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Big Lots Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.09. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.81. Target Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.55.

Dollar General C follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.51, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.61.

