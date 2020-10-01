Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Big Lots Inc in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (BIG, DLTR, TGT, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Big Lots Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.28. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.09. Target Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.13.

Dollar General C follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.12, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 24.81.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Target Corp on August 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $100.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Target Corp have risen 22.5%. We continue to monitor Target Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.