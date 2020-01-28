Ollie'S Bargain has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (OLLI, DG, DLTR, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.81. Following is Dollar General C with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

Target Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.

