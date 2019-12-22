Highest Level of Cash in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Target Corp (TGT, DLTR, DG, BIG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Target Corp ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a CE of $1,000. Dollar General C ranks third highest with a CE of $267.

Big Lots Inc follows with a CE of $51, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the top five with a CE of $39.

