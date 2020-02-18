Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry Detected in Shares of Nordic American (NAT, TRGP, LPG, DHT, GNRT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Nordic American ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,535.3%. Targa Resources is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,028.1%. Dorian Lpg Ltd ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,345.2%.

Dht Holdings Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,592.1%, and Gener8 Maritime rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,072.9%.

