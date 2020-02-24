MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (TDS, USM, S, SPOK, TMUS)

Written on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 2:18am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Telephone & Data ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Following is Us Cellular Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18. Sprint Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31.

Spok Holdings In follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.51.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Cellular Corp on October 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.35. Since that call, shares of Us Cellular Corp have fallen 3.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

