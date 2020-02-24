Top 5 Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (TDS, USM, S, SPOK, TMUS)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Telephone & Data ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Following is Us Cellular Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18. Sprint Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31.
Spok Holdings In follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.51.
