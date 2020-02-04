Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (CDW, PLUS, SYX, AXE, NSIT)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.81. Following is Eplus Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.57. Systemax Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.44.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.34, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Insight Enterpri. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Insight Enterpri in search of a potential trend change.