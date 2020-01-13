Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (PLUS, SNX, CDW, AXE, SYX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Eplus Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 87.52. Following is Synnex Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 72.68. Cdw Corp/De ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.76.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.26, and Systemax Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.41.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Anixter Intl Inc on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $62.50. Since that recommendation, shares of Anixter Intl Inc have risen 58.1%. We continue to monitor Anixter Intl Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.