Shares of Cdw Corp/De Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Technology Distributors Industry (CDW, PLUS, AXE, SYX, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.22. Eplus Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 0.61. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.52.

Systemax Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 0.36, and Synnex Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.32.

