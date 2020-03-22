Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Tech Data Corp in the Technology Distributors Industry (TECD, ARW, SNX, SYX, CDW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a CE of $956. Arrow Electronic is next with a CE of $730. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $556.

Systemax Inc follows with a CE of $185, and Cdw Corp/De rounds out the top five with a CE of $144.

