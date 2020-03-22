MySmarTrend
Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Tech Data Corp in the Technology Distributors Industry (TECD, ARW, SNX, SYX, CDW)

Written on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:05am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a CE of $956. Arrow Electronic is next with a CE of $730. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $556.

Systemax Inc follows with a CE of $185, and Cdw Corp/De rounds out the top five with a CE of $144.

