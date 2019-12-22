Highest Level of Cash in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Avnet Inc (AVT, TECD, ARW, SNX, SYX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Avnet Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Tech Data Corp is next with a CE of $956. Arrow Electronic ranks third highest with a CE of $730.

Synnex Corp follows with a CE of $556, and Systemax Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $185.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Systemax Inc on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Systemax Inc have risen 9.4%. We continue to monitor Systemax Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.