Highest Level of Cash in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Avnet Inc (AVT, TECD, ARW, SNX, SYX)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Avnet Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Tech Data Corp is next with a CE of $956. Arrow Electronic ranks third highest with a CE of $730.
Synnex Corp follows with a CE of $556, and Systemax Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $185.
