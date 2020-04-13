Eplus Inc is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (PLUS, SNX, CDW, AXE, SYX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Eplus Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 65.46. Following is Synnex Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 42.64. Cdw Corp/De ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.70.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.15, and Systemax Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.99.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cdw Corp/De. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cdw Corp/De in search of a potential trend change.