Cdw Corp/De is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (CDW, PLUS, SYX, AXE, NSIT)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.31. Following is Eplus Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.77. Systemax Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.63.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.36, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.34.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eplus Inc on July 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $75.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Eplus Inc have risen 12.2%. We continue to monitor Eplus Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.