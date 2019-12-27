Cdw Corp/De is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (CDW, PLUS, SYX, AXE, NSIT)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.36. Following is Eplus Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23. Systemax Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19.
Anixter Intl Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09.
