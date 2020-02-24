United Natural is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (UNFI, SPTN, ANDE, SYY, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

United Natural ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Spartannash Co with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Andersons Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

Sysco Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chefs Warehouse and will alert subscribers who have CHEF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.