Top 5 Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (SYY, CHEF, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Sysco Corp ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10. Following is Chefs Warehouse with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

Spartannash Co follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of United Natural on March 11th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.20. Since that recommendation, shares of United Natural have risen 37.7%. We continue to monitor United Natural for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.