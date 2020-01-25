Sysco Corp is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (SYY, CHEF, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Sysco Corp ranks highest with a CE of $870. Following is Chefs Warehouse with a CE of $42. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $35.
Spartannash Co follows with a CE of $16, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a CE of $15.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sysco Corp on August 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $72.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Sysco Corp have risen 15.5%. We continue to monitor Sysco Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash sysco corp chefs warehouse andersons inc spartannash co united natural