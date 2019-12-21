Sysco Corp is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (SYY, CHEF, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Sysco Corp ranks highest with a CE of $870. Chefs Warehouse is next with a CE of $42. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $35.
Spartannash Co follows with a CE of $16, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a CE of $15.
