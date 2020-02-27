Shares of United Natural Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Food Distributors Industry (UNFI, SPTN, ANDE, SYY, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

United Natural ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.03. Spartannash Co is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.06. Andersons Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15.

Sysco Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.62, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.62.

