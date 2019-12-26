Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of United Natural in the Food Distributors Industry (UNFI, SPTN, ANDE, CHEF, SYY)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

United Natural ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Following is Spartannash Co with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.06. Andersons Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20.

Chefs Warehouse follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.72, and Sysco Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.73.

