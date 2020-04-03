Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Chefs Warehouse in the Food Distributors Industry (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.58. Sysco Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.58. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15.

Spartannash Co follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.03.

