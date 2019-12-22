Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Sysco Corp in the Food Distributors Industry (SYY, CHEF, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Sysco Corp ranks highest with a CE of $870. Following is Chefs Warehouse with a CE of $42. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $35.

Spartannash Co follows with a CE of $16, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a CE of $15.

