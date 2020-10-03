Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Chefs Warehouse in the Food Distributors Industry (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 0.72. Sysco Corp is next with a EV/Sales of 0.69. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.28.

Spartannash Co follows with a EV/Sales of 0.14, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.07.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Chefs Warehouse on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.23. Since that call, shares of Chefs Warehouse have fallen 27.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.