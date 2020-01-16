Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of United Natural (UNFI, ANDE, SPTN, CHEF, SYY)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
United Natural ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,865.0%. Following is Andersons Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,753.8%. Spartannash Co ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,095.1%.
Chefs Warehouse follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,611.0%, and Sysco Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,688.1%.
