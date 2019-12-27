Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Chefs Warehouse (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21. Sysco Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Spartannash Co follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01.

