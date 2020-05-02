MySmarTrend
Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Chefs Warehouse (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:33am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.72. Following is Sysco Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.64. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19.

Spartannash Co follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chefs Warehouse and will alert subscribers who have CHEF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

