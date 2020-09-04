Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Sysco Corp (SYY, CHEF, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Sysco Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 0.55. Chefs Warehouse is next with a EV/Sales of 0.45. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.27.

Spartannash Co follows with a EV/Sales of 0.15, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.09.

