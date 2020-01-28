Chefs Warehouse is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21. Following is Sysco Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Spartannash Co follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in United Natural. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of United Natural in search of a potential trend change.