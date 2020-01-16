Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Apple Hospitalit (APLE, SHO, DRH, HST, PEB)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Apple Hospitalit ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,549.8%. Sunstone Hotel is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,810.8%. Diamondrock Hosp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,383.8%.

Host Hotels & Re follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,554.8%, and Pebblebrook Hote rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,705.8%.

