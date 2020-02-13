Diamondrock Hosp is Among the Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (DRH, SHO, RHP, HST, FCH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Diamondrock Hosp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 202.36. Sunstone Hotel is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 136.69. Ryman Hospitalit ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.33.

Host Hotels & Re follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.66, and Felcor Lodging rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.23.

