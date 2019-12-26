Sigma Designs is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (SIGM, SPWR, AOSL, NPTN, SYNA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Sigma Designs ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Following is Sunpower Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.49. Alpha & Omega Se ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.73.

Neophotonics Cor follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.13, and Synaptics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.33.

