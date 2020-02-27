Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Sigma Designs in the Semiconductors Industry (SIGM, MX, AOSL, SPWR, NPTN)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Sigma Designs ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.54. Alpha & Omega Se ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.57.

Sunpower Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.58, and Neophotonics Cor rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.82.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Neophotonics Cor and will alert subscribers who have NPTN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.