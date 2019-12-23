Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Sigma Designs (SIGM, SPWR, AOSL, NPTN, SYNA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Sigma Designs ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Sunpower Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15. Alpha & Omega Se ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22.

Neophotonics Cor follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.34, and Synaptics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.34.

