Shares of Essex Property Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Residential REITs Industry (ESS, AVB, SUI, EQR, CPT)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Essex Property ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.63. Avalonbay Commun is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.33. Sun Communities ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.03.

Equity Residenti follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.00, and Camden Prop Tr rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.68.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Essex Property on November 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $316.77. Since that call, shares of Essex Property have fallen 5.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.