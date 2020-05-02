Shares of Essex Property Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Residential REITs Industry (ESS, AVB, EQR, SUI, CPT)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Essex Property ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.20. Following is Avalonbay Commun with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.80. Equity Residenti ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.68.

Sun Communities follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.56, and Camden Prop Tr rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.34.

