Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Essex Property in the Residential REITs Industry (ESS, AVB, SUI, EQR, CPT)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Essex Property ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 13.30. Following is Avalonbay Commun with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.20. Sun Communities ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.49.

Equity Residenti follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.97, and Camden Prop Tr rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.13.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Essex Property. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Essex Property in search of a potential trend change.