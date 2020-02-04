Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Essex Property in the Residential REITs Industry (ESS, SUI, AVB, EQR, CPT)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Essex Property ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.13. Sun Communities is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.96. Avalonbay Commun ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.07.

Equity Residenti follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.06, and Camden Prop Tr rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.28.

