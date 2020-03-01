Essex Property is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (ESS, AVB, EQR, SUI, CPT)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Essex Property ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 13.59. Following is Avalonbay Commun with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.10. Equity Residenti ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.14.

Sun Communities follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.66, and Camden Prop Tr rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.71.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Camden Prop Tr on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $110.58. Since that call, shares of Camden Prop Tr have fallen 4.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.