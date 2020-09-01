Ryman Hospitalit has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (RHP, CLDT, CHSP, APLE, INN)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ryman Hospitalit ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.86. Following is Chatham Lodging with a EV/Sales of 4.40. Chesapeake Lodgi ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 4.05.

Apple Hospitalit follows with a EV/Sales of 3.90, and Summit Hotel Pro rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.85.

