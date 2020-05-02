Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (HAS, MBUU, ELY, MPX, RGR)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Hasbro Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.47. Following is Malibu Boats-A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.76. Callaway Golf Co ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.67.

Marine Products follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.65, and Sturm Ruger & Co rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.56.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sturm Ruger & Co on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Sturm Ruger & Co have risen 11.6%. We continue to monitor Sturm Ruger & Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.