Shares of Nautilus Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Leisure Products Industry (NLS, MCFT, ESCA, JOUT, RGR)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Nautilus Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 0.72. Following is Mcbc Holdings In with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.22. Escalade Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.58.

Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.86, and Sturm Ruger & Co rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.00.

