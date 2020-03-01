Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Hasbro Inc in the Leisure Products Industry (HAS, MPX, ELY, MBUU, RGR)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Hasbro Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.50. Following is Marine Products with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.66. Callaway Golf Co ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.65.

Malibu Boats-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.63, and Sturm Ruger & Co rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.46.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Malibu Boats-A on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Malibu Boats-A have risen 41.6%. We continue to monitor Malibu Boats-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.