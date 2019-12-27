Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Malibu Boats-A (MBUU, HAS, MPX, ELY, RGR)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Malibu Boats-A ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.75. Hasbro Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.63. Marine Products ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.48.

Callaway Golf Co follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.47, and Sturm Ruger & Co rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.39.

