Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Hasbro Inc (HAS, MBUU, MPX, RGR, ELY)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Hasbro Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.72. Malibu Boats-A is next with a EV/Sales of 1.64. Marine Products ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.49.

Sturm Ruger & Co follows with a EV/Sales of 1.42, and Callaway Golf Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.20.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Sturm Ruger & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Sturm Ruger & Co in search of a potential trend change.