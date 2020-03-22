Shares of Becton Dickinson Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Health Care Equipment Industry (BDX, MDT, ABT, BAX, SYK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Becton Dickinson ranks highest with a CE of $14,000. Medtronic Plc is next with a CE of $14,000. Abbott Labs ranks third highest with a CE of $10,000.

Baxter Intl Inc follows with a CE of $3,000, and Stryker Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $3,000.

